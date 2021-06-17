Advertisement

RCPD asks public to avoid Rebecca Rd., Anderson Ave.

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area of Rebecca Rd. and Anderson Ave.

The Riely County Police Department says in a Facebook post that the public should avoid the area of the intersection of Rebecca Rd. and Anderson Ave., near the Sonic Drive-In, due to an injury accident.

According to RCPD, traffic is being rerouted in the area.

This is a developing story.

