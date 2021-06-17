Advertisement

Police in Kansas seeking driver whose car slammed into crowd

FILE - In this image made from video, a police vehicle passes with sirens near the scene of a...
FILE - In this image made from video, a police vehicle passes with sirens near the scene of a shooting, Jan. 20, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar. (KMBC via AP)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are seeking a driver whose car slammed into a group of spectators at a sideshow over the weekend, seriously injuring one man.

The sideshow — a street demonstration of car stunts that are usually deemed illegal — drew about 100 people to First Street and Osage Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said. During the show, a 1990s Ford Mustang was spinning circles when it slid into the crowd and hit a 24-year-old man who suffered a broken neck and broken leg, police said.

The driver left before officers and medics arrived and had not been found by Wednesday, according to officials. Police have asked the driver of the Mustang to come forward and warned the public that attending such shows is dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
Hwy 75 between BETO Junction and Olivet exit. (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Hwy 75 reduced to single-lane due to road damage

Latest News

FILE
Greater Topeka Chamber earns 5-Star accreditation
FILE
Johnson County officials warn of sewage in Tomahawk Creek
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders...
Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can’t void federal gun laws
On-air personalities from Eagle Communications, located in Manhattan, travel to each...
Manhattan Area Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka