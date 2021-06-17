Police in Kansas seeking driver whose car slammed into crowd

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are seeking a driver whose car slammed into a group of spectators at a sideshow over the weekend, seriously injuring one man.

The sideshow — a street demonstration of car stunts that are usually deemed illegal — drew about 100 people to First Street and Osage Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said. During the show, a 1990s Ford Mustang was spinning circles when it slid into the crowd and hit a 24-year-old man who suffered a broken neck and broken leg, police said.

The driver left before officers and medics arrived and had not been found by Wednesday, according to officials. Police have asked the driver of the Mustang to come forward and warned the public that attending such shows is dangerous.

