Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
Hwy 75 between BETO Junction and Olivet exit. (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Hwy 75 reduced to single-lane due to road damage

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer injured in the Capitol riot, blasted a GOP...
Officer injured in Capitol riot says GOP congressman refused to shake his hand
A family in Iowa missed out on $100,000 after finding a winning lottery ticket too late.
Family misses out on $100K after finding lottery ticket too late
Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK records over 10,000 virus cases for first time since February