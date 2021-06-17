Manhattan Area Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday

Manhattan, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s still time to enjoy specials and discounts from 20 Manhattan and Junction City restaurants in the final days of the inaugural ‘Restaurant Week.’

The event is a fundraiser for the Konza United Way.

Passports are required and are $5 each. They are available at the United Way office, or at any participating restaurants.

Manhattan’s Restaurant Week runs until June 20, 2021.

WIBW-TV and Eagle Communications are sponsors of the event.

