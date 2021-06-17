Advertisement

Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and accidentally shot her in the back of the head.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is facing criminal charges for the death of a 13-year-old girl after toddlers found his gun and accidentally shot her in the back of the head.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Dejuan Thomas Yelverton, 22, for the shooting that led to the death of DaMya Hudnall, 13.

On June 12, Kagay said law enforcement was called to 1717 SE 31st St. just before 11:30 a.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, he said officers found Hudnall suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Kagay, Hudnall was taken off life support a few days after the shooting and ultimately died from her injuries.

Kagay said the investigation found that the shooting was likely accidental, as toddlers gained access to a loaded gun. He said Dejuan Yelverton was found to be the owner of the firearm and had been staying at the residence.

Kagay said he filed three criminal charges against Yelverton: murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; aggravated endangering a child and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kagay requested a $1 million bond, however, the court has set the bond at $250,000. Yelverton remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at 3:30 p.m. on June 24 for a scheduling conference.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this case. Anyone with information should report it to law enforcement immediately.

