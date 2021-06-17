Advertisement

Man arrested for attempted arson at Topeka home

Johnathan Enquist was arrested June 15th for Attempted Aggravated Arson.
Johnathan Enquist was arrested June 15th for Attempted Aggravated Arson.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested for attempted arson after allegedly lighting a firework inside a Topeka home.

Just after 5 pm on June 15, the Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a possible bedroom fire at 3626 SW Chelsea Dr. When they arrived, they found a small amount of smoke in a bedroom from a firework discharge. An investigator was called to the scene, and after an initial investigation, he arrested Johnathan Enquist for Attempted Aggravated Arson.

Enquist was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

