Man arrested for attempted arson at Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested for attempted arson after allegedly lighting a firework inside a Topeka home.

Just after 5 pm on June 15, the Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a possible bedroom fire at 3626 SW Chelsea Dr. When they arrived, they found a small amount of smoke in a bedroom from a firework discharge. An investigator was called to the scene, and after an initial investigation, he arrested Johnathan Enquist for Attempted Aggravated Arson.

Enquist was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

