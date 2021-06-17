Kenny Chesney to bring Here and Now Tour to Arrowhead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kenny Chesney will head to Arrowhead Stadium with his Here and Now Tour on July 2, 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs say Kenny Chesney will grace the field at Arrowhead Stadium with his Here and Now Tour on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 5 p.m.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” says eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive. I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true... and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full-on... strong... and without a care in the world,” Chesney continued. “I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”

The Chiefs said for Chesney, coming back is everything. It said concern about crowds and challenges of stadium-sized concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic put the tour, which was originally planned for 2020, on hold.

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” Chesney explains. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022 because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

Here and Now will kick off on April 23 in Tampa Bay, Fla. then Chesney will head to 19 other stadiums and close the tour with a double-play on Aug. 26 and 27 at New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. All ticketholders that bought tickets for the 2020 tour will remain in the seats they already purchased for Here and Now 2022. Refunds will be immediately available at the point of purchase for those that bought from the primary ticket source for the next 30 days.

“I can’t wait,” said Chesney. “Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we’ve been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here And Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour.”

