KDHE adds three countries to travel quarantine list, removes India

(CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added three countries and removed two from its COVID-19 travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its COVID-19 travel quarantine list to include the countries of Kuwait, Mongolia and Saint Martin. It said it has removed the countries of India and Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the KDHE, a comprehensive list of those that need to quarantine includes visitors and residents that have done the following:

  • Traveled on or after June 17 to Kuwait, Mongolia or Saint Martin.
  • Traveled on or after June 3 to Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Suriname or Trinidad and Tobago.
  • Traveled on or after May 20 to the countries of Costa Rica or French Guiana.
  • Traveled on or after May 6 to the countries of India, Maldives or Seychelles.
  • Traveled on or after April 22 to the countries of Argentina or Bahrain.
  • Traveled on or after April 8 to the country of Uruguay.
  • Traveled between June 3 and June 17 to Trinidad and Tobago.
  • Traveled between May 6 and June 17 to India.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said the travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on day 8 or day 11.

Those that are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine after traveling as long as they have remained asymptomatic.

