Advertisement

Kansas governor appoints 3 to Board of Regents

FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions in her...
FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions in her office at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Gov. Kelly on Thursday, April, 9, 2020 filed suit after a legislative panel overturned her executive order that was aimed at stopping religious and funeral gatherings of more than 10 people. Kelly has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case in hopes of getting clarity by Sunday, which is Easter. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a former railway executive, a former state senator and an educator to the board that governs the state’s six universities.

Kelly announced in a Wednesday news release that she appointed former president and CEO of BNSF Railway Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter to the nine-member Board of Regents.

Board members serve staggered four-year terms and the appointments are subject to confirmation by the GOP-led state Senate. Kelly, a Democrat, said she looked forward to working with the board to “implement top tier workforce development programs, and leverage our colleges and universities as engines for economic growth.”

The board is also the coordinating panel for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions, including community colleges and technical colleges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
Hwy 75 between BETO Junction and Olivet exit. (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Hwy 75 reduced to single-lane due to road damage

Latest News

FILE
Greater Topeka Chamber earns 5-Star accreditation
FILE
Johnson County officials warn of sewage in Tomahawk Creek
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders...
Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can’t void federal gun laws
On-air personalities from Eagle Communications, located in Manhattan, travel to each...
Manhattan Area Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka