Advertisement

K-State offers cost break for in-state students tuition

(kwch)
By Alyssa Willetts
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced Thursday morning they will offer a cost break of tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year for in-state students.

The measure was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday, June 16, and applies to in-state students taking both in-person and online classes.

The university said this will eliminate a fee previously assessed on all online courses.

In-state students who attend K-State and choose to take at least one online class in their course load are now likely to see an overall decrease in their cost.

“Our overarching goal in creating this new tuition and fee structure was to make it easier for students to understand their cost of attendance at the university,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. “We have eliminated several fees from our structure and established specific tuition and fee rates for campus-based and online programs.”

The university said this new structure will allow students more flexibility when building their course schedule and simplify the way they are charged for tuition.

K-State said they will also make these changes:

• Merge several fees to minimize line items on students’ bills, making bills easier to read and the cost of attendance easier to estimate.

• Reduce the fee previously known as the campus privilege fee, now renamed the student services fee to more accurately reflect what students gain from their payment.

• Eliminate summer and intersession fees, as well as the K-State Olathe campus fee.

• Eliminate the Global Campus online course fee, which was previously assessed for all online courses.

Students and families can view the 2021-2022 tuition and fee rates online.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Boil Water Advisory generic
City of LeRoy under boil water advisory until further notice
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home
Triple digit heat
HOT
Golf Balls at Pure Golf Topeka. (June 15, 2021)
Pure Golf Topeka Renovations