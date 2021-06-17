K-State offers cost break for in-state students tuition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced Thursday morning they will offer a cost break of tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year for in-state students.

The measure was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday, June 16, and applies to in-state students taking both in-person and online classes.

The university said this will eliminate a fee previously assessed on all online courses.

In-state students who attend K-State and choose to take at least one online class in their course load are now likely to see an overall decrease in their cost.

“Our overarching goal in creating this new tuition and fee structure was to make it easier for students to understand their cost of attendance at the university,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. “We have eliminated several fees from our structure and established specific tuition and fee rates for campus-based and online programs.”

The university said this new structure will allow students more flexibility when building their course schedule and simplify the way they are charged for tuition.

K-State said they will also make these changes:

• Merge several fees to minimize line items on students’ bills, making bills easier to read and the cost of attendance easier to estimate.

• Reduce the fee previously known as the campus privilege fee, now renamed the student services fee to more accurately reflect what students gain from their payment.

• Eliminate summer and intersession fees, as well as the K-State Olathe campus fee.

• Eliminate the Global Campus online course fee, which was previously assessed for all online courses.

Students and families can view the 2021-2022 tuition and fee rates online.

