Junction City resident wins 1st Congressional District art competition.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - An oil painting by Mena Mann, Junction City was the winning entry for the 1st Congressional District in the National Congressional Art Competition for 2021. “It was like of a wine glass and it’s got like an abstract background and lots of textures and colors, " said Mann.

Mann said the painting began as just a still life of a wine glass with leaves in it and some water beads. “It had a this white jar next to it and I didn’t like how the white jar was turning out so I scrapped it. And then I got really mad at it so I just kind of slapped paint on it. I wasn’t going to enter it at all.” That turned out to be the winning entry.

There were more than 30 entries in the 1st Congressional District.

Normally the winner is flown to Washington D.C. and their piece of art hangs in the nation’s capitol for one year. Officials from the 1st District Congressional Office are hoping that will happen this year but it is not clear yet if that will occur due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mann will be a junior at Chapman High School this fall. Her art teacher Kayla Kinser said Mena is a natural talent. “I’ve never had such a true talent that just came in and was drawing and shading and doing everything that I usually teach in our overview, she was already doing. That was great to be able to see.”

Mann said in the future she would love to be an artist, sell her art and do galleries.

