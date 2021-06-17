Johnson County officials warn of sewage in Tomahawk Creek

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County health officials have warned thousands of residents in south Overland Park to avoid and keep their pets away from a creek in the residential area following a sewer line break.

A public health advisory was issued this week for a portion of Tomahawk Creek, the Kansas City Star reported. Officials said the sanitary sewer line that may have been damaged by recent heavy rains broke at a tributary that flows into Tomahawk Creek.

More than 2,800 residents living near the creek received notice of the advisory, wastewater department director Susan Pekarek said.

“Johnson County Wastewater Department crews and their construction contractor will be working to replace the broken line, so residents in the area will see construction crews at the site,” she said.

Health officials said the public water system remains safe. Pekarek’s department plans to post warning signs along the creek, as well as monitor the area and test water quality on the creek to determine when the advisory will be lifted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.