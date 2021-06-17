Advertisement

Jacqie Spradling resigns from Bourbon Co. office

FILE - Jacqie Spradling
(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney Jacqie Spradling has resigned from her offices after controversy surrounding her work in two high-profile trials.

Spradling currently holds office as the county attorney for Bourbon and Allen Counties.

The Bourbon County District Court confirmed to 13 NEWS she turned in her notice for Bourbon County.

It is believed she is also stepping down in Allen County, but the court has not responded to inquiries.

Spradling received a unanimous recommendation for disbarment after she misled juries in the trials for Dana Chandler and Jacob Ewing.

