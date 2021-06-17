Helping Hands Humane Society shares tips on how to keep your pet safe in the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some things to keep in mind if your pet is outdoors, make sure they have access to shade and a water bowl. But if the water is warm, it will make them even more thirsty so make sure it’s cool.

As Kansas feels some boiling temperatures, helping hands humane society has seen an increase in animals left in hot cars.

“We have had a few animals come in already that have been left in cars and a lot of times people just forget so it is important to just leave your pets at home at this time, it is just too risky to come back to your car on time,” Grace Clinton.

Leaving your pet in a car, even with the windows open, is deadly and dangerous.

“It is a myth that if you leave your windows down in your car that your pet will be fine but a lot of times think if I leave my pet in the yeard for five or ten minutes it should be fine in the car but the air doesn’t come the air circulating in the car it comes from the angle of the windshield and it can cause the temperature to grow,” Clinton said.

If you’re unsure if the heat is unsafe for your pet out, there is a simple way to check that.

“Put the palm of your hand on the asphalt of the sidewalk or the street that you are going to be walking and test it, see if you can hold your hand there for a few seconds if it is too hot for your hand, it’s going to be too hot for the paws of your pet,” she said.

If your pet is showing any of these signs, it may be affected by the hot temperatures.

“Whether they are panting really fast or vomiting, these are all signs of heat exhaustion and if you suspect anything that might be going on with your pet and they have been outside for longer than 10 to 15 minutes, I would call your vet as soon as you can,” Clinton said.

As a reminder, if a pet is inside of a hot car and its owner can’t be found, contact the local authorities right away.

“If you see a pet in a car contact TPD or any local law enforcement and do not take it upon yourself to get that dog out because it may be stressed and it’s scared and it doesn’t know you and you’re approaching its territory,”.

Clinton also advises that if you still want to walk your pet, you may have to set your alarms earlier for around 6:30 a.m. or 7:00 a.m. before it gets too hot.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.