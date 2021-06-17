Greater Topeka Chamber earns 5-Star accreditation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce has earned a prestigious 5-Star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber.

The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce says the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded it a 5-Star accreditation for its commitment to the highest industry standards and efforts to create and expand business opportunities in the community. It said just over 120 of 7,000 chambers nationwide hold the prestigious accreditation.

“Throughout the pandemic, these chambers continue to lead while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, value in programming and effective communications,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “They are commended for this great accomplishment.”

According to the Chamber, the accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their procedures and community involvement. In order to be accredited, it said a chamber is required to meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs and technology. It said the extensive self-review can take up to 9 months to complete.

“Our team worked hard for months in the hopes of just receiving the Accreditation, which is an honor in and of itself,” Curtis Sneden, Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce president, said. “To then learn that we’d been awarded the top honor, Five-Stars was a thrill. I couldn’t be prouder of our team here and of all this organization has accomplished since the Greater Topeka Partnership was founded.”

The Chamber said other local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars or 5-Stars. It said state chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final decision is made by the Accrediting Board, which is made up of U.S. chamber board members.

According to the Chamber, the U.S. Chamber is the world’s largest business federation and represents over 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

The Chamber said its mission is to mobilize the community to speak with a highly influential voice in support of public policies that create economic success.

