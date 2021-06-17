Extreme Heat This Afternoon & Tomorrow!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Extremely dangerous heat will overspread all of northeast KS to end the work week with temperatures in the upper 90s to as hot as 107°. If it does get up to 107° it’s because the air is drier and the ‘feels like’ temperature or heat index may actually be cooler. If there’s any relief from this heat, it’s winds gusting 20-25 mph.

While temperatures cool down over the weekend, it’ll still remain hot with a much needed cool down coming early next week where highs will be in the low 80s possibly even 70s in some spots.

As for rain chances there will be several chances but none that are going to be widespread. A lot of the rain chances will be determined by location of frontal boundaries and the timing of when the fronts push through. This weather pattern will continue to be fine-tuned in the days to come especially if any storm chances impact daytime hours but as of now think the bulk of rain chances for the next 8 days will occur at night and early morning hours.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise sunny for most of the day. Highs range from 100-107° with the warmer temperatures out toward central KS. Winds SW/S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. An elevated fire danger threat does exist in north-central KS where it’ll be the hottest with lower humidity.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S/SW 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to as hot as 103°. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

A slight chance of storms does exist Friday night mainly north of I-70 with the bulk of the rain gone by Saturday. The question for Saturday (and Sunday) is how much cloud cover will there be. This will determine if highs will be in the low-mid 90s as indicated in the 8 day or if temperatures are able to get in the mid-upper 90s. Be prepared for hotter temperatures vs what the 8 day reflects. As of now will keep storm chances at night not affecting the daytime hours but as always stay updated.

A strong cold front pushes through Sunday night into Monday morning allowing for a much cooler day on Monday. Monday night will be fantastic with lows in the 50s before temperatures gradually warm the reset of the week.

Taking Action:

Dangerous heat today and tomorrow. IF you absolutely must be outside, take frequent breaks and make sure to stay hydrated. Otherwise stay inside with the AC. Chances for showers/storms increase Friday night into the weekend. As of now most of the rain will fall at night but stay updated on the chance showers or storms may impact the daytime hours of either Saturday and/or Sunday.

Hail/wind threat Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.