Driving range and batting cage renovations has local owners hoping for more swinging

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What was the Great Life Topeka facility is under new leadership making changes to the greens, mini-golf course, driving range, and the batting cages.

“Create that environment that is a fun and friendly environment and one that they can enjoy living in the city of Topeka and being proud that this is a facility that we have to offer for them.”

Pure Golf Topeka Co-Owner Jared Goehring said they wanted to see more golfers in Topeka. Goehring, who is also the Washburn Rural High School golf coach, said it’s possible with their renovations to see more people swinging their clubs -- and bats.

They’ll start by reopening the nine-hole par-three course but they needed to look at the facilities and then make some changes.

“First thing people see is when they walk in this golf shop, the complete remodel of this that was definitely an undertaking from when we finally took over April 1st to where we are today at the first part of June,” he said.

The changes range from new paint and bathrooms inside to new mats and gravel on the driving range. The putt-putt course needed some tender, loving care, and the batting cages are up and operational.

“Being inside and sitting in the air conditioning can do some good at times for you but it’s also very beneficial to get out and exercise and enjoy the sunshine and try new activities,” he said. “You know, golf is a life-long sport as is baseball and softball are very popular sports so we just want to promote those life-long activities, live a healthy lifestyle.”

Goehring said they’re always adding to the list of updates and partnering with a Topeka businessman to custom fit some clubs. In hopes of helping take people’s games to the next level.

“As opposed to sending them to Kansas City or out of the city limits to get that fit, we’re going to re-grip clubs re-shaft clubs, we’re going to offer everything that tailors towards the serious golfer.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership will be joining Pure Golf for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 17. With a grand opening day filled with food trucks, drink specials, and Kona ice from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

