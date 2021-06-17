Advertisement

Dr. Anderson teaches USD 501 students about Juneteenth

By Marissa Ventrelli
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Campers at Quincy Elementary’s Summer Enrichment Program got a lesson about the nation’s newest federal holiday Thursday morning.

Special Guest, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, read Raven The Great: What is Juneteenth? to students to teach them about Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the day slaves in Texas found out about the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th of each year.

Juneteenth was officially proclaimed as Juneteenth Day in Kansas by Governor Laura Kelly in 2020. President Biden signed a bill on Thursday making it a federal holiday.

