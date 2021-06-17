Community Blood Centers hosts mobile blood drive at Topeka ER & Hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local blood centers are asking community members to donate blood, if they are able, as blood supplies remain critically low.

Community Blood Centers partnered with Topeka ER and Hospital to bring a mobile blood drive to Topeka.

While many of the appointments for today’s blood drive were filled, organizers say the need for blood donations remains high.

Currently, blood banks across the region have a three-day supply of blood, which is less than half of the supply required to keep up with the demand.

“We’d like to have at least a week’s worth of blood on hand. Blood has a…blood has a shelf-life, so without regular donors turning over and coming in on a regular basis, we can’t keep up with the demand of our hospitals.” Community Blood Centers Topeka Account Manager, Guy Niederhauser says.

If you missed out on today’s mobile blood drive, you can schedule an appointment, or even walk-in at Topeka’s Community Blood Center to give your donation. Whole blood donations can be made once every fifty-six days.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.