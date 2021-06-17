Advertisement

Community Blood Centers hosts mobile blood drive at Topeka ER & Hospital

Community Blood Centers hosted mobile Blood Drive at Topeka ER & Hospital
Community Blood Centers hosted mobile Blood Drive at Topeka ER & Hospital(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local blood centers are asking community members to donate blood, if they are able, as blood supplies remain critically low.

Community Blood Centers partnered with Topeka ER and Hospital to bring a mobile blood drive to Topeka.

While many of the appointments for today’s blood drive were filled, organizers say the need for blood donations remains high.

Currently, blood banks across the region have a three-day supply of blood, which is less than half of the supply required to keep up with the demand.

“We’d like to have at least a week’s worth of blood on hand. Blood has a…blood has a shelf-life, so without regular donors turning over and coming in on a regular basis, we can’t keep up with the demand of our hospitals.” Community Blood Centers Topeka Account Manager, Guy Niederhauser says.

If you missed out on today’s mobile blood drive, you can schedule an appointment, or even walk-in at Topeka’s Community Blood Center to give your donation. Whole blood donations can be made once every fifty-six days.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home

Latest News

The Kansas Air National Guard identified the airman killed in a Humvee rollover at the Smoky...
TSgt Wesley Kubie laid to rest Thursday morning
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
FILE
RCPD asks public to avoid Rebecca Rd., Anderson Ave.
Washburn Tech holds final day of camp for high school students
Shawnee Co. to end COVID-19 disaster declaration at end of June