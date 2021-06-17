City of LeRoy under boil water advisory until further notice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A LeRoy city official tells 13 NEWS the city is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

City Superintendent, Aaron Copeland, said residents reported early Thursday morning that they had no water pressure.

Copeland said the city of LeRoy is having some telemetry issues, which is the automated communication processes from multiple data sources.

The city issued a boil water advisory at 5 a.m. and said it will remain in effect until further notice.

