Cause of the Munson Prime fire still considered undetermined

Munson Prime fire
Munson Prime fire(JC Post)
By JC Post
Updated: 2 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Munson Prime steakhouse in Junction City was destroyed by fire in February. An investigation by multiple agencies and departments could not determine the cause of the fire.

According to owner Deanna Munson, the cause is being listed as undetermined. “After all of their refined levels of investigation looking into the various aspects that will cause a fire or building to burn there was nothing to show positive that caused it in the line in any of the electrical, any of the equipment and that sort of thing.” Munson added at some point you make a determination that the fire destruction was so complete the cause could not be determined.”

The debris will be removed and the Munson Prime site located adjacent to Goldenbelt Boulevard will be cleaned. A security fence around the property will remain in place until that work is completed.

Munson praised the cooperation of local authorities on the investigation as being exceptional.

