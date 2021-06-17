‘Cats strong finish leads to confidence heading into next season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a long challenging season for the ‘Cats.

“I feel like there was some highs and lows of this season for myself there’s always things for us to improve on.” Nijel Pack, Kansas State guard, said.

A young group of hoopers were put together.

“Coach kind of told me that since we were a young team, I was going to be put in the fire early.” Pack said.

And the early results were mixed.

“We just learned that being positive is the best way to get through things,” Pack said. “Working through things together and it made us come closer as brothers when things are not going right. It makes you become close with your brothers.”

Kansas State lost 13 consecutive games in 2021, nearly breaking the record for the longest losing streak in program history. Yet, the young and talented Wildcats weren’t done.

“We started believing in ourselves as we went through and through,” Pack said. “We started trusting in each other and trusting in exactly what the coaches were telling us. Then we started racking some wins up at the end and we felt like we could have been one of the better teams.”

The tide turned with a bang, starting with an upset win over ranked Oklahoma.

“I felt like we aged very quickly.” Pack said.

To close the season, K-State won 4 of their final 6 games.

“A lot different from the beginning of the year being a young team, not knowing what to expect to you know at the end of the year being able to compete with the top team in the country that won the National Championship.” Pack said.

The confidence gained from a strong finish is propelling K-State towards a positive future.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of different pieces to this puzzle this year,” Pack said. “We still know that we’ve got a long summer of grinding to go. We’re excited though for next year.”

