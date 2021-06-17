Advertisement

Bond set at $1 million for defendant in a Geary Co. case

FILE - Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
FILE - Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.(WIBW)
By JC Post
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Bond has been set at $1 million cash or surety for Willie Powell Jr., 21, Grandview Plaza. Powell was arrested last Saturday on the requested charge of Second Degree Murder stemming from the Friday shooting death of LaVincent Perdue, 23, Grandview Plaza. Perdue was a Ft. Riley soldier.

The shooting incident happened in the 700 block of West Sixth Street in Junction City.

According to the County Attorney’s Office bond was set for Powell and a status hearing has been scheduled in the case for June 24th at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
Hwy 75 between BETO Junction and Olivet exit. (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Hwy 75 reduced to single-lane due to road damage

Latest News

FILE
Greater Topeka Chamber earns 5-Star accreditation
FILE
Johnson County officials warn of sewage in Tomahawk Creek
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders...
Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can’t void federal gun laws
On-air personalities from Eagle Communications, located in Manhattan, travel to each...
Manhattan Area Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka