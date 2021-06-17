Bond set at $1 million for defendant in a Geary Co. case

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Bond has been set at $1 million cash or surety for Willie Powell Jr., 21, Grandview Plaza. Powell was arrested last Saturday on the requested charge of Second Degree Murder stemming from the Friday shooting death of LaVincent Perdue, 23, Grandview Plaza. Perdue was a Ft. Riley soldier.

The shooting incident happened in the 700 block of West Sixth Street in Junction City.

According to the County Attorney’s Office bond was set for Powell and a status hearing has been scheduled in the case for June 24th at 9 a.m.

