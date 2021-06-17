Andy Reid on Le’Veon Bell: ‘I’m pulling for him’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds no ill will toward Le’Veon Bell after the running back wrote he’d “rather retire” than play for him again.

”I really enjoyed my time with him here,” Reid said Thursday. “I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business. He had some productive downs for us. I’m pulling for him in the future. That’s how I roll.”

Bell made the statement about Reid in the comments of an Instagram post last week, writing, “I’ll never play for Andy Reid again...I’d retire first.”

The free agent later apologized in a series of tweets, but said he doesn’t regret his words.

“I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel...” he wrote. “I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel...the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media...”

“I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said,” another tweet read. “For those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine. you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me.”

He rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine games in his sole season in Kansas City. He struggled to see the field as the season went on, logging zero minutes in both the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl LV.

Bell added other than Reid, he enjoyed his brief tenure in KC.

“Never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around,” Bell wrote. “I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC.”

Bell’s contract with the Chiefs expired at the end of last season; he remains unsigned.

“People say things. They say stuff,” Reid said. “I move on and wish him the best.”

