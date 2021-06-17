Advertisement

Amusement park ride owners reminded to register for summer season

By Sarah Motter
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor has reminded amusement park ride owners to ensure they are registered to operate each ride they own in Kansas for the safety of residents.

The Kansas Department of Labor’s Industrial Safety and Health Division says it wants to ensure that Kansans can safely enjoy their favorite summer amusement rides at county fairs and festivals throughout the state as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

According to KDOL, the Kansas Amusement Ride Act requires that all amusement rides have a valid permit issued by the department and that the owner has registered with KDOL as an amusement ride owner.

KDOL said an amusement ride includes any mechanical or electrical device that carries or conveys passengers along, around dor over a fixed or restricted route or course or inside a defined area. It said the purpose of amusement rides is to give passengers pleasure, thrills or excitement. It said examples include the following:

  • Ferris wheels;
  • Carousels;
  • Inflatable devices, such as bouncy houses;
  • Go-karts;
  • Commercial zip lines;
  • To view the full list click HERE.

According to KDOL amusement rides do not include the following:

  • Games, concessions and associated structures;
  • Any single passenger coin-operated ride that:
    • Is manually, mechanically or electrically operated;
    • Is customarily placed in a public location; and
    • Does not normally require the supervision or services of an operator;
  • Non-mechanized playground equipment, including, but not limited to, swings, seesaws, stationary spring-mounted animal features, rider-propelled merry-go-rounds, climbers, slides and physical fitness devices;
  • To view the full list click HERE.

To report an alleged violation of the Kansas Amusement Ride Act, KDOL said to log onto its website and access the form “Report of Alleged Violations of the Kansas Amusement Ride Act.

To register as an owner and apply for a ride permit, click HERE.

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
