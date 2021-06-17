Advertisement

AG Schmidt calls on Court to strike down California ban on AR-15s

FILE - A Ruger AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, center, sits on display with other rifles on a wall...
FILE - A Ruger AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, center, sits on display with other rifles on a wall in a gun shop Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Lynnwood, Wa
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is calling on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to strike down a California law that would ban AR-15s.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has joined a coalition of state attorneys general to ask a federal appeals court to uphold a lower court’s ruling to strike down California’s law that would ban certain rifles.

According to Schmidt, he and 21 other states asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to keep a federal district court ruling in place that struck down a California law that would ban the manufacture, sale and possession of certain rifles, namely the AR-15 platform.

“Calling modern rifles ‘assault rifles’ is a misnomer – they are most often used by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes like personal protection or target and sport shooting. There is nothing sinister about citizens keeping or bearing a modern rifle,” the attorneys general wrote in their court filing. “Law-abiding citizens keeping and bearing modern rifles benefit public safety, counter-balance the threat of illegal gun violence, and help make our homes and streets safer.”

Earlier in June, Schmidt said a federal judge struck down California’s law and ruled it a violation of the Second Amendment. He said California’s attorney general is appealing and has requested an emergency stay.

To see a copy of the court filing in the case of Miller v. Bonta can be found HERE.

