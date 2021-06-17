Advertisement

AG Schmidt argues federal control over teaching CRT

Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
By Joseph Hennessy
Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Critical Race Theory discussions continue in the state with Attorney General Derek Schmidt telling 13 news Wednesday that schools should not be forced to teach it.

Schmidt joined 19 other attorneys general last month-- urging the U.S. Department of Education to withdraw funding for projects involving critical race theory in the nation’s classrooms.

The AG said he’s frustrated with the state and federal government having a “one-size-fit-all” approach to including it in schools – while using federal grant money to make it happen.

“I think it’s wrong I actually think it’s a violation of federal law and a number of my colleagues around the country agree with that, so we put the U.S. Department of Education on notice that they need to knock it off, leave the states alone, leave the locals alone to determine what we teach our kids.”

Most Kansas schools informed the Board of Regents that they don’t have any courses directly teaching the theory. Schmidt also shared scams to be aware of into the summer months as Kansas battles elder abuse. We’ll hear more from AG Schmidt on 13 News at 4 with Ralph Hipp on Thursday, June 17.

