Wednesday forecast: Continuing to get hotter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Extreme heat and dangerous conditions will take over northeast KS with temperatures in the triple digits (upper 90s being the coolest in some areas especially today and Friday). Cooler weather pushes through over the weekend while still remaining hot.

With the extreme heat for the rest of the week as temperatures get in the 97-104 range, heat indices still won’t be too extreme as the humidity remains in check. Still could have heat indices 1-3° above the temperature at times. With the lower humidity and stronger winds tomorrow, north-central KS will have an elevated fire danger risk.

Precipitation wise there’s a slight chance of storms developing late Friday afternoon with a better chance of storms after sunset where a few storms may be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. This is from a cold front that will stall out in southern KS Saturday and come back north as a warm front Saturday night with another cold front pushing through Sunday night bringing more rain chances to the area.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s-low 100s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs 100-104. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. (Topeka record high is 103°, from 1946)

Will keep Friday mostly sunny however there is a chance for more cloud cover. Highs will be a couple degrees cooler compared to Thursday but still hot (likely similar to today depending on cloud cover). Winds will be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. With storms developing Friday night, most of the rain will remain along and north of I-70. As the cold front pushes through this will allow highs to drop in the low 90s over the weekend.

There remains uncertainty on cloud coverage for the weekend especially Saturday and if there will be any rain Saturday night as the cold front lifts back north as a warm front. With another cold front Sunday night, this will be the one that will come with more refreshing temperatures and highs in the 80s next week. It may get close to 90° toward the end of the week but nothing as hot as this week.

Taking Action:

While the humidity will be relatively low for the next couple days, it will be dangerously hot so keep up with your heat safety actions: Stay hydrated and stay safe. Heat indices may be up to 5° above the actual air temperature.

Chances for showers/storms increase Friday night into the weekend. As of now most of the rain will fall at night but stay updated on the chance showers or storms may impact the daytime hours of either Saturday and/or Sunday.



Wind the primary threat with any storms after sunset on Friday (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

