Union Pacific efficiency plan leaves dozens of locomotives parked near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tracks full of unused locomotives sit near Topeka after Union Pacific’s Unified Plan 2020 has deemed them unnecessary.

Union Pacific Railroad says it has locomotives stored in many states as a result of efficiency gains made through Unified Plan 2020, the new operating plan which was implemented in 2019.

Essentially, UP said it is using equipment more efficiently under the new plan, which shifts focus from moving trains to moving cars. It said this allows it to reduce the number of times a car is touched to best serve the community and get goods to market as fast as possible.

According to a report from DeseretNews, a station out of Salt Lake City, in April of 2020, Union Pacific confirmed that the locomotives cost about $3 million each.

UP said it is unsure of how long these locomotives have been sitting near Topeka, but it said this is not a new feature. 13 NEWS spoke to a neighbor in the area who indicated that the trains have been there for at least two years.

