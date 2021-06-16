Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old
According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Luke Smith, a participant in a PGA South Central qualifying event for the Wichita Open, was...
Golfer arrested for battery at Wichita Open qualifying event

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Springhill Suites Hotel celebrates ribbon cutting (6-16-21)
Topeka hotel celebrates ribbon cutting
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack helped out young basketball players at a Washburn Youth Camp on...
‘Cats strong finish leads to confidence heading into next season
Celebrating Juneteenth
Congress approves making Juneteenth a National Holiday