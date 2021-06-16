Advertisement

Topeka’s Teven Jenkins officially signs with Bears

By Marleah Campbell
Updated: 7 hours ago
CHICAGO (WIBW) - Topeka High alum Teven Jenkins has officially inked his name with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears announced the signing on Twitter Wednesday.

“Our rookie class is complete,” the team wrote. “@TevenJenkins is officially official.”

The Bears traded up 13 spots to select the Oklahoma State alum 39th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I started tearing up a little bit because all my hard work has come to fruition,” Jenkins said after hearing his name called April 30. “First thing I did was hug my dad. We had a sentimental moment. I went around the room, started hugging everybody, everybody started congratulating me.”

Jenkins was an All-State selection at Topeka High in both his junior and senior seasons under then-head coach Walt Alexander.

He went on to play at Oklahoma State, where he earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 by both league coaches and the Associated Press.

Big 12 coaches also named Jenkins the honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year last season.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound offensive tackle was the first player from the Big 12 picked in the Draft.

