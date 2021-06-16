Topeka man convicted of attempted murder in March shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection to a March 2020 shooting.

Shardell Jackson was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and criminal discharge of a firearm. A scheduling docket is set for June 24. Jackson remains in custody with no bond.

Topeka Police found Khalil Austin, 22, suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds March 8 near 11th and Locust. Jackson, who police say knows Austin, was arrested hours later.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.