Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for intent to sell meth after traffic stop

Luna Alejandro, 41, of Topeka was arrested Monday in Jackson Co. after a traffic stop.
Luna Alejandro, 41, of Topeka was arrested Monday in Jackson Co. after a traffic stop.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in Jackson Co. on Monday after a traffic stop led to the discovery that the driver intended to sell methamphetamine.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Luna Alejandro, 41, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday around 9:30 p.m. near 150th and Q Rd. It said a deputy stopped Alejandro’s white Chevy Avalanche for a traffic violation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, deputies found methamphetamine in Alejandro’s possession.

Alejandro was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell with no drug tax stamp.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
Luke Smith, a participant in a PGA South Central qualifying event for the Wichita Open, was...
Golfer arrested for battery at Wichita Open qualifying event
FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
Governor Kelly rescinds 7 Executive Orders on Tuesday

Latest News

FILE
Missouri teacher’s job on the line after allegedly using racial slurs in class
Emporia law enforcement officials and athletes kick off its leg of the Law Enforcement Torch...
EPD joins Torch Run for Special Olympics
Crews work in a large crater created by a 16-inch water main line break along 12th Street in...
Massive water main break closes road outside Emporia hospital
Sen. Marshall introduces resolution to make June National Dairy Month
Mental exam ordered for suspect in security guard’s death