Topeka man arrested for intent to sell meth after traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in Jackson Co. on Monday after a traffic stop led to the discovery that the driver intended to sell methamphetamine.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Luna Alejandro, 41, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday around 9:30 p.m. near 150th and Q Rd. It said a deputy stopped Alejandro’s white Chevy Avalanche for a traffic violation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, deputies found methamphetamine in Alejandro’s possession.

Alejandro was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell with no drug tax stamp.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.