Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire

By Alyssa Willetts and Sarah Motter
Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department said a central Topeka home is a total loss after an early morning fire.

The blaze was reported just before 5 a.m. at 2619 SW Murrow Court on Wednesday morning.

TFD said upon arrival, crews found the home to be vacant and completely engulfed in flames. However, neighbors said someone had been staying in the house but had been located and reported safe. It said the house next door sustained minor heat damage to its siding.

No working smoke detectors were found within the home.

