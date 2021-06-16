Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department said a central Topeka home is a total loss after an early morning fire.

The blaze was reported just before 5 a.m. at 2619 SW Murrow Court on Wednesday morning.

Crews are working a house fire at 2619 SW Murrow Court. The fire was reported just before 5 am. House is vacant and a total loss. #topekafd pic.twitter.com/tvJ3no0KbM — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) June 16, 2021

TFD said upon arrival, crews found the home to be vacant and completely engulfed in flames. However, neighbors said someone had been staying in the house but had been located and reported safe. It said the house next door sustained minor heat damage to its siding.

No working smoke detectors were found within the home.

