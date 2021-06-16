Survey shows most think of their dad as Tim Taylor from Home Improvement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Father’s Day just around the corner, residents seem to have dad on the brain.

TopCashback.com says it recently conducted a survey to find the nation’s favorite things about dads and how respondents plan to celebrate on Father’s Day. Most dads said they just want to spend time with family on their special day.

According to TopCashback, 21% of dads said they do not want any gifts for Father’s Day and 82% said they just want to spend time with their family.

TopCashback said that while dads may not want gifts, 80% of residents still plan to get dad a gift. It said the most popular gifts are clothes or a tie, a greeting card, a gift card and tools. However, the survey found that dads really want tools or a tech gift, like a new flatscreen or phone.

The survey found that 68% of residents plan to celebrate Father’s Day in 2021 as pandemic restrictions lift. It found that most plan to celebrate at home with family, by barbecuing or by meeting with family virtually. The results also show that residents’ favorite part about the holiday is getting to spend time with family, eat good food, enjoy the summer weather and get outdoors.

TopCashback said it also asked respondents which TV dad is most like their dad in real life. It said the most popular answers were Tim Taylor from Home Improvement (37%), Danny Tanner from Full House (20%), Homer Simpson from The Simpsons (17%), Phil Banks from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (16%) and Tony Soprano from the Sopranos (10%).

Lastly, TopCashback said 56% of respondents said dad jokes are their favorite dad-ism. It said 27% said they prefer dad style, 10% said they prefer dad dance moves and 7% said they were into the dad bods.

To read the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.