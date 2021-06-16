Summer Heat tips for yourself and others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blaisdell Pool, like other pools across the county, can help you fight off the summer heat -- but it’s also important that you can’t drink the pool water so have a water bottle handy at all times.

Always stay hydrated. The hot weather can cause tragic dangers with hyperthermia. Hyperthermia is when the body produces or absorbs more heat than it can take off which leads to heatstroke.

Cars can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Even on relatively mild days. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, not even for a minute.

Another tip for pets -- we’ve all seen the cute pictures and videos of dogs in their shoes not knowing how to figure it out sometimes but it is important to use with concrete heat being much higher than you think. Try to walk your dogs early in the morning or later in the evening during cooler hours and stick to the shaded areas and watch for how heavy they are panting and if their tongue is as far out as their mouth as they can.

Also - sunscreen. The CDC says to wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

The CDC says those who are at the highest risk include people 65 and older along with children.

They say to closely monitor these people and ask themselves these questions: are they drinking enough water? Do they have access to air conditioning? Do they need help keeping cool?

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.