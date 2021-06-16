Stormont Vail partners with swaddle blanket donation program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A donation program is up and running at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital that aims to bring smiles and comfort to NICU babies and their families.

Sara Simón, Patient Services Manager at Stormont Vail, said while making her rounds during a shift last year, she spoke with a patient whose baby was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Simón said, “We were chatting for a while and she asked me if I knew about a program called Swaddle4Swaddle.”

Swaddle4Swaddle is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that donates a swaddle blanket to a certified NICU for each blanket purchased by customers.

Simón said, “I wasn’t sure if we participated in anything like that, but I told this family that I would follow up on it and look into it to see if that’s something we do and if we don’t if we can get involved with it.”

She brought the idea to her supervisors, Sarah Elsen and Alison Wilson, in February 2020.

Elsen then reached out to Swaddle4Swaddle to see how Stormont Vail could become a partner.

“It’s one of those programs that is across the United States and really for families that have been impacted through the neonatal intensive care that have a premature baby or a sick baby, and they want to give back,” said Wilson.

Shortly after the hospital made contact with the nonprofit, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Simón said, “We were basically put on a waiting list and everything was put on hold.”

She would not give up though. This February, almost one year to the date, Simón revisited the idea.

“I emailed her [Elsen] and asked if there was any update or if they were up and moving again. Then, a couple of weeks later we got the notification that we were receiving 100 swaddle blankets for our NICU.”

Her persistence paid off and Simón said she was relieved she could help give these NICU families a light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

“It was just important to stay dedicated,” she continued saying, “I made a promise to the patient, that was definitely one thing, but knowing about the program and the difference that the program can make with the donation of the swaddle blankets was important to me too, so that’s why it stayed in the back of my mind.”

The colorful blankets now brightening the hospital’s NICU bring more than just physical comfort.

“The struggle is real in the NICU,” Wilson continued saying, “Tiny little heroes are really what we have and everybody loves to be able to find a way to make their stay more personable.”

“This small touch can really make a big difference in somebody’s world that is just spinning at the moment,” Simón added.

The donated blankets meet all of Stormont Vail’s requirements for safe sleep. Wilson said, “It begins the modeling of how to put a baby to bed in the crib safely under the advisement of our awesome neonatal staff and allows the family to really feel empowered for what they are actually getting to do hands-on with their own baby.”

If you’d like your donation to go toward the hospital, visit the Swaddle4Swaddle website.

