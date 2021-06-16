Stormont Vail breaks ground for new facility in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A groundbreaking was held Wednesday morning, for a new medical facility at Manhattan’s K-State office park.

Stormont Vail hosted the groundbreaking at the site of their new Manhattan Campus, which will bring together all of their existing clinics in the Manhattan area.

The new facility will bring together primary care physicians and specialists all in one building.

This new campus will allow patients easier access to additional care, and will allow doctors to collaborate more efficiently on patient care and treatment.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to bring all of our clinic providers together, and expand the services that we have to offer.” Stormont Vail Health President and CEO, Rob Kenagy says.

The new Stormont Vail Manhattan campus facility is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2023.

