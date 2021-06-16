Sen. Moran backed transportation legislation leaves committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation that would pass several provisions championed by Sen. Jerry Moran has passed out of committee on Wednesday.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation passed out of committee the Surface Transportation Investment Act which would advance several provisions he leads.

“My provisions will make sensible changes to keep railroad crossings safe, encourage more women to join the trucking industry during a national driver shortage and modify regulations that are cumbersome to truckers hauling cattle or other agriculture products,” said Sen. Moran. “I’m pleased this important legislation passed out of committee with bipartisan support, and I look forward to supporting it on the Senate floor. Safe roads and robust interstate commerce benefit our Kansas producers, truckers and families.”

According to Sen. Moran, the legislation would promote women in trucking. In February, he said he introduced the Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act to support women in the industry and establish a Women in Trucking Advisory Board. He said the legislation would help address driver shortages, while simultaneously supporting women in the industry.

Moran said the legislation would also extend farm-related commercial driver’s licenses. He said he introduced an amendment to the Surface Transportation Reauthorization legislation that would expand Seasonal Ag CDL restrictions and restart the calendar year on Jan. 1 annually. He said the modifications would give drivers more flexibility and present unnecessary delays to agricultural operations.

According to Moran, the legislation would address blocked railroad crossings too. In March, he said he introduced legislation to identify and address blocked railroad crossings. He said the legislation would authorize the Federal Railroad Administration’s blocked crossing portal as a 3-year pilot program, which would ensure data collection continues. He said the FRA would analyze submissions to the portal based on key metrics and provide an analysis to Congress. By authorizing the portal and examining the results, he said Congress will be able to better understand the scope and severity of blocked crossings and develop an effective plan to address them.

Lastly, Moran said the legislation would address regulatory flexibility for livestock haulers. He said he co-sponsored the Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety Act, which will give flexibility to agriculture and livestock haulers. He said the Surface Transportation Investment Act included crucial language from the HAULS Act that would add the backend 150 air-mile exemption from HOS.

To read more about the bill, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.