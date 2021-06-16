Sen. Marshall introduces resolution to make June National Dairy Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is working to recognize June as National Dairy Month.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) were joined by 14 other colleagues to introduce a bipartisan resolution to support the designation of June 2021 as National Dairy Month. He said the resolution is meant to recognize the important role dairy plays in a healthy diet and the exceptional work of dairy producers.

“Dairy products provide essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D which help reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases. Unfortunately, about 90 percent of Americans don’t meet dairy recommendations which will leave them vulnerable to poor health outcomes in the future,” said Senator Marshall. “Our bipartisan resolution encourages Americans to gain a deeper understanding of how dairy fuels our bodies as well as the practices used by hardworking farmers and producers across the country to ensure we have access to nutritious dairy products.”

Sen. Marshall said Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Scott (R-SC), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), James Risch (R-ID), Angus King (I-ME), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joined the resolution.

“As the fourth-largest producer of milk and the largest producer of yogurt, cottage cheese, and sour cream, New York State is well-versed in the rich benefits dairy products have to offer,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This resolution establishes June as ‘National Dairy Month’ to help all Americans understand the important role dairy products play in a nutritious and healthy diet.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the U.S. dairy industry is a key driver in the national food system and supports residents nutritionally and economically. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, he said diary products and certain soy beverages have a nutritional makeup that puts them ahead of curve in maintaining good health and reduced the risk of chronic diseases. He said the resolution also highlights the economic impact of dairy producers in the U.S. and encourages consumers to visit dairy producers to gain a better understanding of production. He said it is estimated that the U.S. dairy industry supported 3.3 million jobs and $41.6 billion in direct wages to support workers and their families.

To read the full resolution, click HERE.

