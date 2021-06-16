Advertisement

Project Topeka receives large donation to help put food on plates

By Joseph Hennessy
Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 10 donated $8,000 to Project Topeka which will go towards feeding people who need it.

Dan Woodard, President of Project Topeka, said the donations equal more than 13,300 pounds of food that will be donated to seven local food pantries.

Project Topeka, founded in 2986, supports with food and money donations to Doorstep, Inc., Let’s Help, Salvation Army, I-Care, Faith and Family Fellowship, Topeka North Outreach, and Topeka Rescue Mission.

Last year they were able to maintain their funding, despite the pandemic, through people sending them their own stimulus checks, said Woodard. This year has been difficult so far though and the money will help.

He said he’s excited to use the money to help out those who may need it and getting the phone call from Branch 10 President Michelle Jellison was a nice surprise.

“She told me and I just about fell over. You don’t hear that every day with us,” he said. “It’s really nice, it’s really generous on them to do that.”

Food Drive Coordinator for NALC Branch 10 Frances Carrier said it was important to donate the money with the community hurting for food drives.

“A lot of people have been laid off, schools are out of session again, we’re not getting stimulus checks like we used to, so we know the food is going to go to our community and it’s going to help the community that we serve every day,” she said.

Jellison said the money was earmarked for a company trip to Hawaii that got canceled because of covid.

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
NALC Branch 10 donates $8,000 to Project Topeka
