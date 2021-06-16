Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office plans phone outage early Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office will be without phones early Wednesday.

The office’s phones will be down between 12-6 a.m. while some routine maintenance is being performed.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone needing to reach them call the Wamego Police Dept. at 785-456-9553. 911 calls will be automatically directed to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

