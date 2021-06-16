Advertisement

Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office plans phone outage early Wednesday

(WOWT)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office will be without phones early Wednesday.

The office’s phones will be down between 12-6 a.m. while some routine maintenance is being performed.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone needing to reach them call the Wamego Police Dept. at 785-456-9553. 911 calls will be automatically directed to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Slightly cooler this weekend, even cooler next week
A hot 3 day strech
Braedon is a 3-sports star who likes to walk dogs, and cook at the local eatery.
Our Marion, Kansas Good Kid wants to be "the best teammate" he can be
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
NALC Branch 10 donates $8,000 to Project Topeka
