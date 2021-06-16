Police in Kansas City, Kansas, find man dead in vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot inside a car.

Police said officers were called just after 7 a.m. Monday to a residential area a few blocks northwest of Klamm Park. Arriving officers found the body of a man, later identified as Kyle Slater, 45, of Kansas City, Missouri. inside a vehicle.

Police had not announced any arrests or suspects in the case by early Wednesday morning.

