Advertisement

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, find man dead in vehicle

(Submitted)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot inside a car.

Police said officers were called just after 7 a.m. Monday to a residential area a few blocks northwest of Klamm Park. Arriving officers found the body of a man, later identified as Kyle Slater, 45, of Kansas City, Missouri. inside a vehicle.

Police had not announced any arrests or suspects in the case by early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
Luke Smith, a participant in a PGA South Central qualifying event for the Wichita Open, was...
Golfer arrested for battery at Wichita Open qualifying event
FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
Governor Kelly rescinds 7 Executive Orders on Tuesday

Latest News

FILE
Missouri teacher’s job on the line after allegedly using racial slurs in class
Emporia law enforcement officials and athletes kick off its leg of the Law Enforcement Torch...
EPD joins Torch Run for Special Olympics
Crews work in a large crater created by a 16-inch water main line break along 12th Street in...
Massive water main break closes road outside Emporia hospital
Sen. Marshall introduces resolution to make June National Dairy Month
Mental exam ordered for suspect in security guard’s death