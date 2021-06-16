‘A Mural Movement’ continues to grow in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Several murals have found their home in one northeast Kansas town. The mural project started out as a grant-funded initiative to install a single mural.

But donations started pouring in as community members heard about ‘A Mural Movement’ -- with 13 murals popping up so far.

“Well, it’s been awesome. We have been trying to do this for many years. And when Brett Hubka came on to Rotary and took over the folder of wants and desires for murals, it exploded, and it’s been absolutely amazing.” ‘A Mural Movement’ committee member, Traci Lebo says.

“We’ve had great committee and you know and… and tremendous donors and you know, none of those projects would be possible without their support.” Clay Center Rotary Club President, Brett Hubka says.

The murals have been painted or installed by 13 different artists, many collaborating on more than one piece.

“We’re very proud of our artists and our artists have been treated like rock stars here and, and really have enjoyed the hospitality that Clay Center and the small-town life has given them.” Hubka says.

The most recently completed mural depicts a farm scene over an area of seven thousand square feet on the Key Feeds feed mill…

“We’re just very proud of our ag production in the area as it’s the backbone of our economy in Clay Center, Clay County, and Kansas so you know we wanted to show that in a big way here. We’re very proud of it and I think our artists demonstrated that tremendously.” Hubka says.

The project’s organizers hope the murals attract more people to Clay Center and are excited about what they’ve seen so far.

“It’s been really neat to see that… you know cars from… license plates from all over the state and the region have stopped by, so that’s really rewarding to see that.” Hubka says.

With the continued community support, more murals are on the horizon.

“As an art teacher, I’ve been here for 34 years. I’ve always been impressed with our community. We have a huge backing in this community.” Lebo says.

You can find a map of murals here and more information about ‘A Mural Movement’ on their website here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.