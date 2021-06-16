Missouri teacher’s job on the line after allegedly using racial slurs in class

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WIBW) - A Missouri teacher’s job is on the line after he allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs against students during class time.

KCTV5 reports that the Harrisonville School District Board of Education ended a meeting on Tuesday morning, after an 11-hour meeting about a teacher accused of using racial and homophobic slurs in the classroom.

According to the report, the school board ended the special session to decide whether high school science teacher John Magoffin would get to keep his job. A decision was not made on Tuesday morning.

Magoffin allegedly used inappropriate language in the classroom in a social media post by a district employee that is also a parent of a child in the district. They said Magoffin made hostile comments towards students while he was teaching.

A statement of charges from the district alleged Magoffin used the “n” word and referred to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “black privilege day.” It also said he allegedly told a student that the class could not go on a walk during a mask break because she is Black.

Additionally, other allegations accuse Magoffin of telling students that he did not believe they should be allowed to wear leggings because he could “see everything out.”

According to KCTV5, the parent said they felt the need to speak out after they heard about accusations against the Olathe baseball coach accused of making racial slurs toward a player.

Overnight, the Harrisonville School Board heard from witnesses from each side. The school’s witnesses outlined the incidents while Magoffin’s attorney dined them during closing statements. In the past, the attorney has called allegations against Magoffin false.

As the board did not come to a decision on Tuesday morning, it will hold another meeting to decide the fate of Magoffin’s job at the high school.

