Meth found in Topeka man’s car during traffic stop

Jonathon Quinn Fisher, 38, of Topeka, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Jackson Co.
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspended driver’s license led to the discovery of meth in a Topeka man’s car in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathon Q. Fisher, 38, of Topeka, is in custody after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Q Rd. south of 150th Rd. around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a 1998 Buick Park Avenue after finding that the driver’s license was allegedly suspended. It said deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Fisher’s vehicle during the stop.

Fisher was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

