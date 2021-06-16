Advertisement

Mental exam ordered for suspect in security guard’s death

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The criminal case against a Wichita man charged with killing a security guard at a QuikTrip will be on hold until the suspect undergoes a mental competency evaluation, a judge has ruled.

Laroy Monzell West is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Will Robinson, 39, a former Wichita police officer who died two days after being shot at the convenience store on May 5.

Prosecutors have said Robinson was shot as he escorted West out of the store because he was causing a disturbance.

West’s attorney, Jeremy Koop, wrote in a motion that West is currently showing behaviors “consistent with significant mental illness” and may be incompetent to stand trial, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Bruce Brown on Tuesday ordered Sedgwick County’s community mental health center, Comcare, to perform the competency evaluation, court records show.

Comcare must report back to the court about West’s mental status within 60 days.

