Massive water main break closes road outside Emporia hospital

Crews work in a large crater created by a 16-inch water main line break along 12th Street in...
Crews work in a large crater created by a 16-inch water main line break along 12th Street in Emporia (June 16, 2021)(KVOE Radio/ Chuck Samples)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 1 hour ago
Emporia, Kan. (WIBW) - A large water main break outside Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia will divert drivers for about a week.

According to KVOE radio, a 16-inch line split on West 12th just east of C of E Dr. early Wednesday morning.

Public Works Director Dean Grant told KVOE the blowout of the high-pressure line knocked out a large amount of pavement in the area.

KVOE reports that water was restored to the area around 9 a.m. Wednesday, however, officials say traffic will not be back to normal in the area for at least a week.

KVOE says 12th Street from just east of C of E Drive to just east of Lincoln, plus the south end of C of E Drive is closed.

Newman Regional Health may be accessed from the west on 12th Street.

