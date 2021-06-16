Manhattan searches for Indoor Aquatic Center Steering Committee members

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - At their June 1 meeting, the City Commission approved $15,000 in financing to support a feasibility study exploring options for an indoor aquatic center in Manhattan. According to the City a team of professionals led by Anderson Knight Architects and joined by McCown Gordon Construction and Counsilman-Hunsaecker (aquatics specialists) will prepare the study. The goal will be to develop an Opinion of Probable Cost for the pool and building associated with an indoor aquatic facility.

The study will outline the expenses and revenues associated with construction and operations for an indoor aquatics center. In addition, a conceptual plan will be developed for the proposed site, location, and general layout. The professional team has offered services to the City at a discounted rate of $15,000. Traditionally a scope and fee for this type of project would cost the City an estimated $100,000 - $120,000.

The City is forming a steering committee to help guide the process and provide input about the plans, including feedback about the types of amenities that could be available at this facility. Committee members should expect 3-5 meetings from July 2021 through October 2021 followed by a formal recommendation to the City Commission. Anyone interested in serving on the steering committee is asked to complete the online application form by 5:00 PM Friday, June 25. The Mayor and City Commission will appoint members at the July 6 City Commission meeting.

https://cityofmhk.com/.../Interest-Form-Indoor-Pool...

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.