Man given rare medical release from Kansas prison has died

FILE - Christopher McIntyre, 47, an inmate with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison...
FILE - Christopher McIntyre, 47, an inmate with terminal cancer was freed from a Kansas prison after officials agreed his medical condition is so severe he is not a danger to public safety.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who was granted a rare medical release from a Kansas prison in April because he had terminal cancer has died, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

Christopher McIntyre, 48, was released April 12 from the Lansing Correctional Facility and was being cared for by relatives in Wichita. He died on Friday, the ACLU said.

McIntyre was in prison for aggravated burglary and was scheduled to be released May 16, 2024.

The Kansas Department of Corrections granted his application for release because of “functional incapacitation,” which applies to inmates whose medical or mental health conditions are so severe they are not considered a risk to the public.

The corrections department has released only two other people under those circumstances in the last five years, The Kansas City Star reported. One was in 2016 and the other was last year.

Sharon Brett, the ACLU of Kansas’ legal director, said many other inmates who are extremely ill meet the criteria but have been denied release.

Prisoners can also be released if they are within 30 days of death. A bill that would have extended that period to 120 days did not pass this year in the state Legislature this year.

